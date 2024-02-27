SONA 2024: President hails ‘incredible’ Black Queens performance in WAFCON, Olympic Games qualifiers  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Feb.27, GNA-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has showered praises on the Black Queens following their recent performance in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

The team under Swiss gaffer, Nora Häuptle held an unbeaten ten-game record in both campaigns until Namibia stood tall to hand them their first defeat last December.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament in Accra on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

“Mr. Speaker, the senior Women’s team the Black Queens who do not get half the attention the Black Stars get, have been performing quite creditably.

They had gone for ten matches without any loss until last December when they lost narrowly to Namibia in Windhoek in the final qualifying round for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.”

The President expressed confidence in the team going into the second leg of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers against the Copper Queens of Zambia after losing 1-0 in the first leg encounter.

He wished the ladies well and urged them to raise the flag of Ghana high by fighting for a place in the next round.

The Ghanaians would go into tomorrow’s game as wounded lionesses who would be seeking revenge against a tough Zambian side at the Levy Nwanawasa Sports Stadium.

GNA

