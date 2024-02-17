Savannah Region will be a true battleground for 2024 Election”-Abu Jinapor 

Damongo, Feb.17, GNA – Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Damongo Constituency, says the Constituency is geared up to secure “every vote” for the Party to propel it to victory in the December 7 Election.

Mr Jinapor, also the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said he was battle ready to retain the seat for the NPP and contribute significantly towards the Party’s Flagbearer, Dr Bawumia’s victory in the presidential race.

Speaking at his acclamation ceremony in Damongo in the Savannah Region on Saturday, Mr Jinapor, said: “The Savannah region will be a true battleground for the NPP. Every vote and every seat will be contested for, and with the help of the Almighty, all the seats will be secured for the Party”.

Mr Solomon Barnes Essuman, the West Gonja Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, lifted the hands of Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor to officially announce his candidature.

The acclamation ceremony also saw the launch of the Damongo constituency and the Savannah Region campaigns of the Party for 2024 Election.

Over the past four years, Mr Jinapor has impacted his constituents with a number of infrastructure projects and social interventions to alleviate poverty among his people.

The Member of Parliament facilitated the construction of a modern astroturf, community centre, 15-kilometre asphalt road, 15 community boreholes and provided educational materials to pupils in the Constituency.

He also paid the tuition fees of 300 students from the Constituency enrolled in some tertiary education institutions across the country as well as providing financial and technical support to women groups engaged in small and medium-scale enterprises to expand their businesses.

He called for unity among the rank and file of the Party, noting that with unity and tenacity of purpose, they could retain the seat for the Party with a bigger margin on December 7.

“Just like the Elephant of La Cote d’lvoire triumphed over the Eagles during the 2023 AFCON so, the elephant Party in Ghana will defeat the eagle on the December 7 Election,” Mr Jinapor said, amid cheers from the enthusiastic NPP supporters and sympathizers.

Mr Jinapor noted that the NPP Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had vision for the nation, which aligned with the fourth industrial revolution- ICT and digitisation, which the world’s economy was gearing towards.

He took a swipe at the NDC Flagbearer and former President John Mahama for failing to resolve prolonged power outages during his presidency and asked on how his (Mahama) much touted “24-hour economy” policy could support Ghanaians.

“Even within the day, former President Mahama under his presidency, could not supply power to the people of Ghana and many small-scale businesses collapsed, and so, how can he supply power to you during the night,” Mr Jinapor asked, amid cheers from the audience.

Alhaj Adam Briamah, the Constituency Chairman, in his welcome remarks, said the Party would work very hard to win in all the 86 polling centres across the Constituency on December 7.

He pledged his total support for the Parliamentary Candidate and the Party’s Flagbearer to secure victory come December 7.

Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, the Regional Chairman of the Party, gave the assurance that the NPP would increase the margin of votes on December 7 in the Damongo constituency from 2,300 vote difference recorded in the 2020 General Election to 7,000 or more in this year’s polls.

The event was attended by Mr Justin Koduah Frimpong, the General-Secretary of the Party, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, the Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, the Minister designate for Information and Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, the Savannah Regional Minister.

There were regional chairmen from other regions, constituency executives, members of council of elders, party patrons, area coordinators and polling station executives of the Party.

GNA

