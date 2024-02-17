Dr. Bawumia to present campaign team to NPP NEC

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer, is expected to present a list of his campaign team to the Party’s National Executive Committee for approval on Monday.

According to news reports, the Vice President conducted extensive consultations to put together a campaign team comprised of experienced persons who had played key roles in previous NPP elections.

Among the people predicted to make the team are Dan Botwe, the immediate former Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development. Justin Frimpong Kodua, NPP General Secretary; Frederick Opare-Ansah, former NPP Member of Parliament for Suhum and former parliamentary Chief Whip; Kwabena

Agyepong, former General Secretary; Nana Akomea, Dennis Miracles Aboagye; Anthony Karbo; and Krobea Asante.

Dr Bawumia addressed Ghanaians last Wednesday, outlining the policies he plans to implement if elected President.

The Vice President, who has emphasized digitisation, said that he intends to use technology and the private sector to create long-term jobs, generate revenue, and build systems that would propel Ghana into the modern world economy.

He promised to repeal the e-levy, which levied a 1.5 per cent charge on all electronic and mobile money transactions exceeding GHS100 per day.

He also promised to align Ghana’s port charges with that of Togo to check smuggling of goods.

GNA

