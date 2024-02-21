Polytank Ghana supports Ghana Cricket Association ahead of 13th African Games 

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – Polytank Ghana Limited, a member of the Mohinani Group OF Companies has presented a water storage tank to the Ghana Cricket Association as their contribution to the 13th African Games to be hosted in Accra, Ghana.

The tank, Rambo-1500 has a capacity of 15,000lrts that can store over 3,000 gallons of water and was presented at the Achimota Cricket Oval, a venue for the cricket game during the Games.

Speaking with GNA Sports, the head of media relations at Polytank Ghana Limited, Mrs Moudline Gyan, said the donation formed part of their Corporate Social Responsibility as the development of sports was at the heart of the company.

She said the company would also service two other installed tanks at the Oval for free and continue to support the development and growth of cricket in Ghana.

She added that she hoped their donation would go a long way to help in the regular water supply at the oval to keep the pitch green and spur team Ghana to win their matches.

Mr. Emmanuel Owusu Asare, President of the Ghana Cricket Association, thanked the company for the gesture and assured them of using the tank for its intended purpose.

He said the federation was working around the clock to give stakeholders a befitting tournament and called on corporate bodies to come on board to support the Ghana Cricket Association.

Present was the head coach of the national men’s team Rajinda Parsad and captain of the team, Obed Harvey.

Ghana would be hosting over 7,000 athletes and officials from March 8-23 for the 13th edition of the African Games dubbed Accra 2023.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

