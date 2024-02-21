Accra 2023: Sports Minister inspects Games Village 

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – Mr Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, paid a working visit to the accommodation facility earmarked as the Games Village for the 13th African Games ahead of its soft opening next week.

The International Halls at the University of Ghana; Alexander Kwapong Hall, Hilla Liman Hall, Jean Nelson Hall, and Elizabeth Frances Sey Hall have been designated as the Games Village to house about 7,000 athletes and officials during the Games.

The Minister was accompanied by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. William Kartey, together with the Chairman of the Games Family and Village Accommodation Services Committee, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah.

The Minster was led by the Project Manager, Mr Michael Essilfie, to inspect work done so far in getting the place ready to receive the athletes and the officials.

He inspected the transportation bay, access routes, clinic, accreditation centre, restaurant, and kitchen as well as areas demarcated for welcome ceremonies and other entertainment services.

The Minster thanked the contractors for the work done but urged them to work around the clock to get the place ready and handover before the teams began to arrive,

He said the government was committed to delivering the best games and the Games Village was the busiest area during the games period, so he urged them to make sure nothing was left to chance since Ghana was known for her hospitality.

The Committee Chairman, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah also assured the minister that his committee would ensure maximum security and safety of the athletes during the period.

Mr Essilfie, the project manager, gave his word to the minister and his team that he would make the village ready by the timelines given.

Participating teams for the 13th African Games are expected to arrive in Accra on March 1 for the official opening of the Games on March 8.

Table Tennis and Badminton begin their games on March 3 at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

