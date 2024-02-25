Krachi Nchumuru: Agenda 111 hospital to be completed by June — DCE 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Ngawoe (O/R) Feb 25, GNA – Mr Nkrumah Ogyile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Krachi Nchumuru, says the Agenda 111 hospital in the district will be completed and ready for use by June 2024.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the 60-bed capacity project is currently about 70 per cent complete.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the facility and indicated tentatively that the hospital would serve the people appropriately.

The facility is mainly to deepen the delivery of quality healthcare at the district level and boost access to quality services for all citizens in the district.

Mr Ogyile stated that the Agenda 111 project, when completed would have four state of the art surgical theatres for maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology, a full complement of male and female pediatric and isolation wards, accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health personnel, among others.

The DCE said that having a 60-bed District hospital was no mean achievement as it would go a long way to impact the well-being of residents, especially as it placed health delivery at their doorsteps.

He commended the government for the forward-looking project.

When GNA visited the project site at Chinderi, Mr Homant Gosal, of the Shapoonji Pallonji construction firm, said that plastering was ongoing among others.

GNA

