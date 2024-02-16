GMA calls on public to wear nose masks

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 16, GNA – The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has urged Ghanaians to go back to wearing nose masks to reduce their exposure to dust because of the intensification of the harmattan weather condition.

A statement signed by Dr Frank Serebour, the President of the GMA, sighted by the Ghana News Agency, asked the public to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water throughout the day.

“The increased dust and general dry weather conditions have seriously affected human health, possibly leading to increased respiratory conditions,” it said.

“People with asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions may suffer acute attacks or worsening conditions.”

The statement therefore advised that persons with asthmatic conditions must endeavour to always carry their inhalers and take all prescribed medications.

Anyone who experienced signs and symptoms of respiratory conditions such as cough, painful swallowing, runny nose, chest pain or difficulty in breathing should immediately report to the nearest health facility, it advised.

It urged drivers to avoid over-speeding, especially on dusty roads and at night and the public must avoid bush burning or engaging in activities that could lead to bushfires.

Contractors must ensure that roads under construction are well watered to reduce dust pollution.

