2024 Elections: Execute your duties with united front — Dr Bawumia charges Campaign, Manifesto Committees 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Feb 28, GNA — Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has charged members of his Campaign and Manifesto teams to execute their duties with a united front to ensure victory in the 2024 General Election.

He said unity was crucial to the success of the Party in the elections, rallying all members to contribute their quota towards victory.

“We are very aware that one of the keys to victory for NPP in 2024 is unity. It’s the most important key to victory. And so, putting together these committees we have taken cognizance, listening to advice of our elders to make sure that we do not leave anyone behind,” the Vice President said when he officially unveiled the committees, in Accra, on Wednesday.

The Campaign Committee is chaired by Mr Dan Kweku Botwe, a former Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, while Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Member of Parliament for Suame, chairs the Manifesto Committee.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP had the ingredients to win the elections come December 7, indicating that the Party had the message, and the vision to propel the country towards economic growth.

He explained that, since the Party assumed office in 2017, it had outperformed its main opponents —the National Democratic Congress, in every sector.

“In terms of record, our record is superior, and we are going to put it out there for public scrutiny,” he said, adding that the vision of the Party had been “clearly laid out and it will be reinforced by the manifesto”.

“We know where we want to take the country. We have the vision, and we have the idea, and we are trying to implement them,” he added.

The Vice President said the NDC had a “very blurred vision that they really don’t know where they want to take us that they are announcing promises of things that we have already done”.

Dr Bawumia said the formation and inauguration of the Campaign and Manifesto teams indicated the Party’s commitment to hit the campaign ground running.

“We have not wasted time in putting together our campaign team, we have not wasted time in putting together our manifesto teams and we are not going to waste any time in getting to campaign around the country,” he said.

Mr Botwe, Chairman of the Campaign Committee, said the goal of the team was to execute a campaign that would win the NPP the majority seat in Parliament and elect its Flagbearer as the President for the next four years.

To achieve that, he assured the Flagbearer and leadership of the Party of their commitment to work together with discipline and in a coordinated manner.

He also promised that they would use all resources available, both internally and externally, to ensure a successful campaign.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Chairman of the Manifesto Committee, urged members to put the interest of the Flagbearer and the Party above any personal.

“We are here to contribute our quota to shaping his (Dr Bawumia) own vision, and to work towards a common cause of winning the presidential and general election of December 7, 2024.

“Let everybody be part of this enterprise, a very noble one,” he urged.

Mr Stephen Ntim, Chairman of NPP, tasked the committees to remain focused and avoid squabbles to ensure the Party achieved its objectives.

He pledged the Party and the Flagbearer’s readiness to provide support, logistically to ensure successful execution of their mandates.

