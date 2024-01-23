Volta NDC mourns former Regional Minister, Party flags at half-mast 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 22, GNA – The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced the demise of Ambassador Modestus Yao Zebu Ahiable.

Mr Ahiable was a distinguished member of the Volta Regional Council of Elders of the Party and the first Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency from 1993 to 2005.

A statement signed by Mr James Gunu, the Regional Secretary said Mr Ahiable died in the early hours of Sunday, January 21, 2024, after a short illness.

Mr Ahiable served as the Volta Regional Minister from 1993 to 1997 and the Regional Chairman, who helped the NDC win the 2008 elections.

The statement said Mr Ahiable was subsequently made Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin from 2009 to 2013.

It described the deceased as a deep thinker and a political strategist full of wisdom.

“The Party leadership in the region, in consultation with the Ketu North constituency, working with the family, will keep the NDC fraternity posted on the final funeral arrangements”.

The statement also asked all constituency offices to fly Party flags at half-mast.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

