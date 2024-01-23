“If it’s the will of God, we shall go home with the trophy” – Trezeguet

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 23, GNA – Egypt’s top marksman Mahmoud Trezeguet has said, their generation will win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if it is the will of God.

Egypt scaled through to the next stage of the 2023 AFCON with three points having drawn in all three games.

Trezeguet, who was crowned the “Man of the Match” after grabbing their second equaliser late on, remained bullish about their chances after reaching the knockouts.

“With 10 years in the national team for me, there is nothing above football.

“If it pleases God, our generation would leave with the trophy because we want to make history.”

“We gave everything for this qualification with fantastic teammates. Now the real competition begins,” noted Trezeguet.

Commenting on the knockout stages, Trezeguest said they would count on experience to advance in the competition.

“In the knockout matches, our experience would make the difference if God wills and we will go to the end,” Trezeguet insisted.

GNA

