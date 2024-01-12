US-British strikes in Yemen left 5 dead, say Houthi rebels

Cairo, Jan 12, (dpa/GNA) – The US and British military strikes in Yemen, left five Houthi fighters dead and six others injured, the Iran-aligned rebels said on Friday, vowing retaliation.

“The American and British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression,” the Houthi military spokesman Yehya Saree said in a statement.

He said the massive attack, had targeted several Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, including the capital Sana’a.

“It will not pass unanswered, and without punishment,” he said.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target sources of threat and all hostile targets on the ground and in the sea,” he added.

GNA

