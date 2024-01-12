China calls for restraint after US-UK strikes on Houthi rebels

Beijing, Jan 12, (dpa/GNA) – China has called on all sides to exercise restraint, following a string of military strikes, led by the United States and the United Kingdom, against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The US and the UK, with the support of other allies, attacked Houthi rebel positions in Yemen overnight, in response to the rebels’ unprecedented attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

“China is concerned about the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, and calls on all parties to maintain calm and exercise restraint,” a Beijing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

China hopes that all parties concerned, will play a constructive and responsible role, in maintaining regional security and stability in the Red Sea.

The military strike was a reaction to the “illegal, dangerous and destabilizing” attacks by the Houthis, on ships in the Red Sea, and was based on the right of self-defence, according to a joint statement, which was also backed by the German government.

GNA

