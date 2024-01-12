Iran condemns US, UK strikes against Houthis rebels in Yemen

Tehran, Jan 12, (dpa/GNA) – Tehran on Friday, strongly condemned the military strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The attack, was a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a breach of international law, the state news agency Irna quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying.

“These indiscriminate attacks, will not lead to any result, except fuelling insecurity and instability in the region.”

The United States and the United Kingdom, with the support of other allies, attacked Houthi rebel positions in Yemen overnight.

US President Joe Biden, said it was a “direct response” to the Houthi’s unprecedented attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

GNA

