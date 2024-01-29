Uniting for victory 2024: Obour joins Asante-Boateng for victory thanksgiving  

By Yussif Ibrahim

Asankare (Ash), Jan. 29, GNA – Mr. Bice Obuor Osei Kuffour, parliamentary candidate aspirant, defeated at the primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Asante Akim South Constituency on Saturday, the next day joined Mr. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, the winner for a thanksgiving service.

In less than 24 hours after losing a fiercely contested primary to the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim South, the arrival of Mr Kuffuor, who is also former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, at the Asankare Church of Pentecost, where the thanksgiving was held, drew spontaneous applause from the congregation who did not expect to see him on that occasion.

The two politicians exchanged pleasantries to the admiration of the congregation which included well-wishers of both candidates.

The gesture by Obour, they posited, was a mark of maturity that signalled unity of purpose ahead of the electioneering campaign for both parliamentary and presidential elections this year.

He said he remained committed to the party’s agenda to “break the eight” despite being on the losing side of the parliamentary contest.

Mr Kuffour said: “The beauty of politics, especially in party internal politics is when the party can unite after the contest.

“For some people, they believe it is for the winning candidate to call them, but I think that shouldn’t be the case.”

He said it was very important for the party to unite at the grassroots to galvanise the support base ahead of the 2024 General election, stressing that bringing everyone on board was critical to the party’s chances of retaining power.

“I am fully committed to supporting the campaign with my resources.

“Currently, I am already paying for the fuel that the constituency uses every month, and I am going to extend it till the end of the year throughout the campaign,” he assured.

Mr Asante-Boateng welcomed the gesture of Obour and called on supporters of all the three candidates who contested in the primary to work together for the good of the party.

He underlined the need to put all grievances during the campaign behind them and forge a united front for the common goal of winning the 2024 elections as a party.

GNA

