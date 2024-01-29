Dome Kwabenya: Mike Oquaye Jnr not a threat to Elikplim Akurugu — NDC Constituency Chair 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Jan 29, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Dome Kwabenya says Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr, parliamentary candidate-elect for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is no threat to their aspirant, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, who is making a second attempt at the seat.

Mr Isaac Lamptey, NDC Chairman in Dome Kwabenya, said voters were looking for change and would give Ms Akurugu the nod in the General Election.

“The NPP knows Adwoa Safo did not do well and that is why they have elected Mike Oquaye Jnr. We don’t see any threat at all. They [NPP] should just think of handing it over smoothly to us both in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“The wind of change is blowing and soon we will see the reality. Ghanaians are going to for change; they will vote for John Dramani Mahama and Elipklim Akurugu as Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya,” he said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Asked what Ms Akurugu was doing differently on her second attempt at winning the seat, Mr Lamptey said they were “withholding all strategies and will play according to how the game will go”.

He believed Ms Akurugu had more experience contesting elections in the constituency and would live up to the task on Election Day.

In 2020, Ms Akurugu gathered some 44 per cent of parliamentary votes in Dome Kwabenya. Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo won the seat with about 75,000 votes but lost her fourth bid at the just-ended NPP parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

Mr Lamptey said the NDC had been “warming up” since its last primaries and was ready to contest Mr Oquaye Jnr, who won a landslide victory in his party primaries recently.

Meanwhile, the Dome-Kwabenya NDC has taken delivery of 10,000 customised party flags from China, which will be hoisted across the constituency, in a bid to improve the Party’s visibility.

Mr Thomas Dodzi Tsokeku, the Constituency Secretary, said “loyal and committed” members of the Party provided funds for the project.

