NPP primaries: Fall of female MPs disappointing – PNC 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA- The People’s National Convention (PNC) has expressed concern over the failure of some female Members of Parliament (MPs) to retain their seats in the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The PNC said the development meant that the number of female MPs currently in Parliament could reduce further, a situation the Party said could undermine inclusiveness in Ghana’s democratic and governance process.

Out of 28 MPs who lost in Saturday’s NPP parliamentary primaries, seven of them are women.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Janet Asana Nabla, General Secretary of NPP, faulted the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for not doing enough to protect women during their respective primaries.

The NPP and NDC both have 20 women in Parliament each, making a total of 40 out of 275 MPs being females.

Ms Nabla said the low representation of women in Ghana’s politics was disturbing and called out Parliament for “ignoring” the issue.

“Women are among the poorest in this country. Elections have become monetised and as a result, it has become more difficult for women to be able to win elections, especially parliamentary elections.

“…the equation is not balanced. The women who lost occupied ‘safe seats’. It means that the NPP will be running a deficit (in terms of women representation) in 2024,” she said.

Ms Nabla called for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill and rallied women to “stand up” and defend their rights.

She said the issue had degenerated into other sectors of the economy, including employment opportunities in the public sector.

Ms Nabla said a future PNC government, upon assuming office, would pass the Affirmative Action Bill into law within six months.

“Ghana cannot achieve its full potential for development until the 50.7 per cent of females are fully integrated into our political mainstream,” she said.

The female NPP incumbent MPs who failed in their bid to continue their stay in Parliament are; Freda Prepeh, Tano North; Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya; Sheila Bartels, Ablekuma North; Tina Naa Ayerley Mensah, Weija/Gbawe; Gifty Twum Ampofo, Abuakwa North; Ama Pomaa Boateng, Juaben; and Lariba Zuwera Abudu, Walewale.

GNA

