Pan African Heritage Museum fundraising dinner set for March 6

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA – The Executive Council of the Pan African Heritage Museum (PAHM) has planned a special fundraising dinner for Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The event, themed “The Africa Heritage Night – Making a Contribution to a Better Humanity,” aims to raise more funds for the development of the Museum on Heritage Hills, Pomadze, near the Winneba roundabout in the Central Region.

The Night will feature South Africa’s Princess of Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Ghana’s Rap Doctor Okyeame Kwame, and Ghana-UK’s FuseODG of Azonto fame.

The PAHM, which is the first of its kind in the world, aims to showcase the history, arts, culture, achievements, and ideals of the pan-African world from ancient to contemporary.

The Dinner, which will be hosted by the Museum’s eminent Council of Elders, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and some African Kings and industrialists, is expected to attract corporate Africa, art patrons, embassies of the pan-African world, and individuals.

The designers of the Museum, James Nnedu-George of Nigena, Or Babacar MBow of Senegal. and Sandra Appiah, CEO of Face2Face Africa would also be present.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

