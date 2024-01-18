Fair Wages Commission supports Dzorwulu Special School

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, Jan 18, GNA – The leadership of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has presented GHc100,000 in cash and food to the Dzorwulu Special School.

The gesture fulfilled a pledge by the Commission staff to support the less privileged in society.

The donation included toiletries and other food items such as sacks of rice, gallons of cooking oil, and canned tomatoes.

At a presentation ceremony, Mr. Benjamin Arthur, Chief Executive FWSC, expressed optimism that the gesture would go a long way toward inspiring the students to become good future leaders.

“We pray to the good Lord to touch the hearts of the staff to give their best and to give them the strength to continue to do so.

“And for the young ones we pray that after our visit, we should find in some few years to come, medical doctors, lawyers and engineers among them” he said.

He said the staff of FWSC would work in the coming years to extend their philanthropic acts to other organisations for the less privileged in society.

Mr. Frederick Tetteh, the Headmaster of the School expressed gratitude to the government agency for coming to the aid of the school.

He urged public and corporate institutions to continue to support the school.

“Government alone cannot meet the needs of Dzorwulu Special School… So, this donation will go a long way to help us take good care of the children and motivate teachers to put up their best,” he said.

The management of the FWSC also inspected the school infrastructure to assess the state of existing facilities and decided on future interventions to make towards the school.

GNA

