Anhwiaso Traditional Council calls for peace for accelerated development

By Alex Baah Boadi

Anhwiaso (WN/R) Jan.18, GNA – The Anhwiaso Traditional Council in the Western North Region has reiterated its commitment to promoting peace in the area to enhance development and growth.

Nana Bonya III, Atipemhene of Anhwiaso Traditional Area, at a press conference organised by the Council, indicated that land litigation could be a major force to disrupt the peace of the area.

He, therefore, called on estate developers, organisations and individuals who wished to acquire lands, especially within Bibiani, to deal only with the Anhwiaso Traditional Council, through the Kontihene, Nana Anarfi Ababio.

He explained that the creation of the Western North Region brought about the Regional Education Directorate and University of Mines and Technology Campus, which was attracting more investors into the area.

Nana Bonya, however, expressed concern over the wrongful claims of land ownership by unqualified individuals in the area.

He said Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, the Paramount Chief of the Traditional Area, was the only custodial title holder as far as lands in the area, including Bibiani, was concerned.

He said the Council had asked estate developers to acquire proper documentation to execute their projects in the best interest of the nation, since it would not entertain any land disputes.

