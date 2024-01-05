Our customs and traditions abhor same-sex marriage – Awulae Tu-Agyan

By P.K. Yankey

Bamiango (W/R), Jan. 5, GNA – Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan, the Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area in the Western Region, has advised the public, especially the youth, against indulging in same-sex marriages.

He said the country’s customs and traditions abhorred the practice and so the authorities must do everything in their power to prevent people from engaging in the act.

Awulae Tu-Agyan, also the Vice-President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, gave the advice when he addressed members of the Gwira Traditional Council and people of the Area at a new year gathering.

“The very people who want us to practise same-sex marriage have made laws to criminalise polygamy,” he noted.

“Who has ever seen a male dog chasing another male dog, how much more human beings with wisdom and knowledge?”.

God created humans to procreate, he said, and wondered if promoters of the practice wanted humanity to go into extinction.

Awulae Tu-Agyan, therefore, called on Parliament to expedite action to pass the bill to criminalise same-sex marriage to help protect the Ghanaian cultural values.

