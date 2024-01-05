NPP Vetting Committee concludes screening of aspirants

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA – The Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed the screening of aspirants seeking to contest parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

Some 31 individuals, who filed to contest the parliamentary primaries in various constituencies in the Greater Accra Region have been screened.

Three out of the 31 were disqualified.

Mr Daniel Odarlai Parker, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NPP, speaking to the media after the vetting, stated that the process was smooth and peaceful.

