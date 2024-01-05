Upper West: NPP clears four parliamentary candidate aspirants, disqualifies one

By Philip Tengzu

Wa (UW/R), Jan. 5, GNA – Four aspirants vying for the Parliamentary Candidate slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the three constituencies of the Upper West Region have been cleared by the vetting committee.

One candidate, Alois Kog Kyaakpier Mohl, an aspirant in the Nandom Constituency, has, however, been disqualified following a letter signed by Mr Martin Wuoyang, the Nandom Constituency Secretary, reminding Mr Mohl of forfeiture of his membership of the party.

The four cleared aspirants were Mr Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, incumbent MP for Sissala East and Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and Dr Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, an aspirant for the Sissala East seat.

The others were Mr Ambrose Dery, incumbent MP for Nandom and Minister of the Interior; and Dr Bright Baligi, the incumbent MP for Lambussie, who is going unopposed.

Dr Tanko Daniel Dawda, the Upper West Regional Secretary of the NPP, revealed this to the media in an interview after the close of vetting on Thursday.

He said the vetting committee advised the four to go about their campaign with decorum to ensure the party remained united after the primary.

Dr Baligi, after the vetting, told the media that he was confident the NPP would retain the Lambussie seat come December 7.

That was because of the work he had done in the constituency during his three years in office as the MP, including the improvement in the road network and procurement of tractors for farming.

Mr Chinnia indicated that his connectedness with the constituents, good representation in Parliament, and the development interventions would make him win the primary and retain the Sissala East seat for the NPP.

Dr. Zaato, on his part, said he would work towards the objective of the party in tackling unemployment and other development challenges in the country, the Upper West region and the Sissala East Constituency if he won the primary and subsequently voted into parliament.

Mr Dery of the Nandom constituency also expressed confidence in the vetting process, saying: “I have gone through the vetting, they asked very important questions, I answered them to the best of my knowledge.”

“It is the committee that will take the final decision but for me, I am very satisfied with the vetting and I look forward to good outcomes”.

Meanwhile, Mr Mohl said he would go through the party structures in seeking redress on the committee’s decision, including petitioning the appeals committee.

GNA

