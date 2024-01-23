Nigeria makes progress after “own goal” from Guinea Bissau

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 23, GNA – The Super Eagles have advanced to the next stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after lone goal victory over Guinea Bissau.

Opa Sangate’s own goal was enough to secure Nigeria the maximum points to place them at seven points at the end of the group matches.

Earlier it was Victor Osimhen who was presented with a great opportunity and he fired a shot with his right foot but went past the goal post the early minutes.

But Nigeria continued to be more dangerous up front with some great chances but kept missing them until an attack from their opponents resulted a counterattack led by Ola Aina who found Moses Simon before his cross landed on Opa Sanganté who put the ball in his own net.

Nigeria kept pressing even after going up by a goal to nil in the second half in search of more goals.

Twice, Samuel Chukwueze missed his one-on-one meeting with Jonas Mendes. In the 59th minute, Osimhen’s effort ended up in the net but was flagged offside.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

