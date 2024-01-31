Ghana’s Ahorgah loses WBO Middleweight title to Hassan Mwakinyo

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jan. 31. GNA- Ghanaian middleweight boxer Elvis Ahorgah was stopped by Hassan Mwakinyo of Tanzania in the 7th round of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa Middleweight Championship in Zanzibar.

The fight, which took place at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, was billed as “Mtata Mtatuzi” (The Problem Solver).

Mwakinyo lived up to the billing, putting Ahorgah down twice in the seventh round before the referee stepped in to stop the contest.

Mwakinyo was very good on the day and deserved to win the exciting bout which was officiated by Ghanaian referee May Mensah Akakpo.

Mr. Samir Captan President of WBO Africa, also a Ghanaian presented the belt to the winner.

He said winning the WBO Africa title was an opportunity to be ranked among the best in the world and congratulated the new champion.

Ghana boasts of some WBO Africa champions like lightweight boxer Sheriff Quaye, featherweight boxer John Laryea, Super welterweight boxer Jacob Tetteh all from the Bronx Boxing Gym and Osman Haruna now with the James Town Gym.

GNA



