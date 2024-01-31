ITTF Expert Atoum hails GTTA after Olympic Solidarity training

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – Mr. Mohammed Ameen Mahammed Atoum, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Expert has praised the efforts of Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), for the successful organization the Olympic Solidarity Practical Training for athletes.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Atoum said the programme would promote and develop table tennis in Ghana and beyond.

He said, “I must congratulate President of the association, the coaches, technical directors and the players for this great programme and I also appreciate the media for supporting and promoting the sport”.

“This programme is an opportunity to train players to prepare them for the Africa games and also to improve their talent.

“The players have passion for the game, and they are even practicing twice a day which is three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon which is good.”

The ITTF Expert said that after the practical training the players would be having two trial games before camping for the continental sports festival in March.

He said, “since 2014, comparing that time till now I could see the confidence level of the players and I must be honest there were couples of players both male and female that are determining to become African or world champions in future.”

He also called on for investment in the sport, “you need to invest because that is the key in table tennis, and you also need to go for international event as well.”

Mr. Charles Techie-Menson, Technical Director of the GTTA said the sport was in the right direction as the association is preparing for the African games.

He said, “there is endurance training and shaping the skills of the players and we are grateful for this success.”

“We need to develop our game because other sporting activity like football has breaking the heart of Ghanaians.”

Madam Celia Baah Danso from the Ghana Table Tennis Club said with this training she was prepared for the African games.

“We are yet to play the trials and this training programme has shape me well and I’m ready for any Africa competition.”

“We thank Ghana Olympic Committee for supporting this programme and we urge them to continue doing the good work for us.”

GNA



