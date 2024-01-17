Ghana Supporters Union refutes reports of being stranded in Abidjan

By Simon Asare,

GNA Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jan. 17, GNA – The Ghana Supporters Union has debunked reports of being stranded in Abidjan amid Ghana’s participation at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Reports emerged on social media that supporters threatened to boycott Black Stars matches over delayed payments of stipends.

Some reports also suggested many supporters were stranded and didn’t have a place to sleep following their arrival in the Ivorian capital.

But Mr. Kasim Awal, General Secretary of the Ghana Supporters Union, has refuted the reports, saying that none of the allegations raised above were true.

“This allegation of us being stranded or threatening to go back home is not true. Before embarking, we were made aware that our stipends would be paid before the first match.

“Everything we need here has been well taken care of, so I urge the public to ignore such reports,” he said.

He also clarified that a little over 200 supporters travelled to Abidjan courtesy of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, not the purported thousands of fans.

Mr. Awal further stated that they were focused on supporting the Black Stars in their remaining matches at the AFCON as they sought to get back to winning ways.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second Group B encounter slated for the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny on Thursday, January 18, 2024. GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

