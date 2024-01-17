Depend on God’s power and direction for successful vocation – Bishop urges pastors

By Regina Benneh,

Sunyani, Jan. 17, GNA – Most. Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, a former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana has entreated ministers of the gospel of Christ to depend on the power and direction of God for a successful vocation.

He said operating in the power and in the strength of God, the sovereign entity always brought sufficiency, saying pastors and preachers of the word of God must therefore depend on God’s abilities to achieve excellence in their obligations.

Most Rev. Prof. Asante, also a former Chairperson of the National Peace Council was speaking at the induction ceremony of the Very Rev. Dr. Solomon Bruce as the Synod Secretary of the Sunyani Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana as part of church service held at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral, Sunyani.

He urged clergymen to serve in humility and live up to expectation to be able to serve God and humankind in faithfulness and responsible manner as a foundation in building up the church, both spiritually and physically.

Most Rev. Prof. Asante emphasised the need for ministers of the gospel to be committed with a heart and desire for souls winning to save lost souls for the advancement of God’s kingdom, adding that activities of pastors must basically unite people to promote peace in the Christian community.

He however, added that pastoring people with the word of God required pastors to lead exemplary lives worthy of emulation alongside feeding the congregation with the pure word of God.

He reminded Christians to conduct themselves based on the teachings of Jesus Christ and be law-abiding to contribute to maintaining peace and social cohesion for the progress of their communities.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Very Rev. Dr. Bruce who is the Superintendent Minister of the Wesley Methodist Cathedral said the country was endowed with natural resources and if managed “we would have been financially self-sufficient as a nation.”

He said Ghanaians must therefore complement that divine blessing by being hard working for high productivity and increased national revenue for the country to avoid going for external loans without socio-economic progress.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

