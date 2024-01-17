“We will come out and fight for Ghana” — Jordan Ayew on Egypt clash

By Simon Asare

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jan. 17, GNA – Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew says they will go all out against the Pharaohs of Egypt as they seek to bounce back to winning ways at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’ Ivoire.

Ghana suffered a defeat in their first game against Cape Verde, and this has led to a huge backlash in the camp of the Black Stars, with some fans expressing their frustrations.

Thursday’s encounter between record seven-time champions Egypt and four-time champions would see both sides chase their first win of the competition after difficult starts in their respective encounters.

According to Ayew, everyone in camp understands the significance of the match against Egypt, and they would have to be aggressive and force things on the field of play.

“Tomorrow is a big day, and we know what it means to Ghanaians and we the players personally. We want to perform in this tournament, and we didn’t just come to visit Abidjan; we came to perform.

“We have to be aggressive in every department of the game, and I believe we would be fine and are really working hard, and hopefully tomorrow would be a good day for Ghana,” he said.

When asked about the player’s commitment in camp, Jordan Ayew stated that he disagreed with assertions of Black Stars players not fully being committed.

“I don’t agree that we lack commitment. First of all, it is bread and butter for everyone who plays football, and sometimes things go well or badly. We need to do more, and we know that,” he said.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second Group B encounter slated for the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

