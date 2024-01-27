Etudur unseats incumbent MP in AAK 

By Samuel Ackon

Nyanfeku Ekroful (C/R), Jan.27, GNA- Mr Etudur Kobina Nyanteh has been declared Parliamentary Candidate-elect for the Abura-Asebu- Kwamankese (AAK) constituency by the Electoral Commission.

He obtained 414 votes to beat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Elvis Morris Donkor, who had 335 with Mr Frederick Quainoo having 49 votes.

The total valid votes cast were 804 with six of the ballots rejected.

Mr Nyanteh congratulated his contenders for a good contest and called for unity among the rank and file of the party.

He thanked the Almighty God for the victory and the delegates for their immense support.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

