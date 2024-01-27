K.T Hammond retains Adansi Asokwa seat 

By Team GNA

Adansi Asokwa (Ash), Jan. 27, GNA – Mr Kwabena Tahir Hammond, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, has been re-elected to represent the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Hammond, who is also the Minister for Trade and Industry polled 311 votes out of the total 487 votes cast to beat three other contestants in the elections.

The other contestants were Mr Enock Acheampong, who had 25 votes, Mr Kwabena Nkansah Asamoah, 26 and Mr Samuel Binfo Darkwah, who received 125 votes.

Mr Hammond is thus, representing the constituency in parliament for the seventh time.

At the Atwima Nwabiagya South, the incumbent, Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, lost the seat to Ms. Shirley Tiwaah Kyei.

Ms. Tiwaah Kyei polled 395 votes to beat Mr Anhwere who had 209 votes and COP (rtd), Mr George Tuffuor, who had 324 votes.

A total of 934 out of the 940 delegates voted in the elections.

At Asante Bekwai, Mr Ralph Aduse Poku obtained 662 votes to beat three other contenders.

They were COP (rtd) George Alex Mensah, who had 245 votes, Mr Henry Opoku Ware 30, and Mr Kinsley Opoku Agyeman, who had one (1) vote.

A total of 938 delegates cast their votes in the elections.

In the Obuasi East constituency, Dr Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the incumbent, obtained 343 votes to retain the seat.

His main contender, Mr Samuel Akwasi Owusu Bawuah, had 213 votes.

In the Asokwa constituency, Madam Patricia Apiagyei, the incumbent MP polled 486 votes to beat two other contestants to retain the seat.

Her contenders, Mr Edmund Kyei had 229 votes while Mr Francis Boakye got 163 votes.

Madam Appiagyei speaking after the exercise, thanked the people for their confidence and repose in her and called for unity to help the party break the eight.

Mr Michael Aidoo polled 666 votes to win the Oforikrom NPP parliamentary seat.

He beat three other contestants made up of Ms Claudia Kwarteng Lumor who had 351 votes, Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah, who had 92 and Mr Joseph Terry, who received 13 votes out of the 1130 valid votes cast.

In the Subin constituency, Mr Obiri Yeboah, polled 734 votes to beat the incumbent MP Mr Eugene Antwi, who had 103 votes.

The other contestant, Papa Akwasi Oppong had six (6), while Mr Frank Kwadwo Duodo polled 10 votes in the 856 valid votes cast.

Mr Kwame Asiamah, the incumbent MP for Atwima Mponua, lost the seat to Mr Seth Osei Akoto, who polled 377 votes to beat Mr Asiamah who had 330 votes.

The Other contestant, Mr John Dawonne Ofori-Attah, had 247 while Mr Christian Osei Bonsu polled 79, out of the total 1033 votes cast in the elections.

GNA

