Charles Bissue declared winner for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/ Faustina Mensah

Fijai(WR), Jan. 27, GNA- Mr. Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining has emerged as the winner of the Essikado-Ketan primaries on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He polled 333 out of the 766 valid votes cast to beat Mr. Giovanni Aggyeman who had 199 and Hornaa Akesi Miezah, who bagged 234 votes in an election supervised by Mr. Stephen Frimpong, the District Electoral Officer.

The contest also saw two rejected ballots, making the total votes cast 768 as declared by the officer of the Commission.

Mr. Bissue comes on the heels of 20 years of an unopposed and popular acclamation anecdote for the Seating MP, Mr Joe Ghartey, who had decided to give up the race.

The voting which started around 0705 hours was largely a peaceful process with detailed security.

Delegates came in on time to vote, left the centre and returned before 1400 hours to cheer their preferred candidate.

Mr Charles Bissue appreciated the delegates for not giving up on him, “I am grateful for the confidence you have reposed in me, and I promise to do my best to better the lots of the constituency in the coming days”.

Mr Bissue also promised to bring all on board and unite their frontiers for the bigger contest in the December 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, Mr Andrews Egyapa Mercer has retained his position at the Sekondi constituency for the next election.

He polled 400 votes to beat Paa Kwesi Moses who had, 63 votes.

GNA

