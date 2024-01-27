Dome Kwabenya: Sarah Adwoa Safo votes in Dome Kwabenya as primary progresses steadily 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, cast her ballot at about 8:40 am as voting progresses steadily in the Constituency in the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

About 1,840 delegates are expected to vote at the Atomic Basket ballpark in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, where the processes are ongoing, amidst tight security.

About 150 personnel from the Ghana Police Service have been deployed.

Some are coordinating the queue, as more voters walked on Saturday morning.

A number of delegates arrived ahead of the polls, which opened at about 7:15 am.

Mr Ansah Larbi, Dome Kwabenya Constituency Secretary, expressed satisfaction with the processes and security arrangements put in place.

Polls are scheduled to close at about 2 pm.

Voters in queue before the close of polls would be allowed to vote, officials said.

The delegates comprise a council of elders, patrons, constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, and the three parliamentary candidates of the Party.

They are mainly from Abokobi, Ablorh Adjei, Haatso, Atomic, Kwabenya, Dome East, Taifa North, and Taifa South — all localities with the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr and Ms Sheela Sakyi Oppong Adomaa, are the other contestants in the polls.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries are being held nationwide in constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament.

