Ablekuma West NPP Primaries: Aspirant alleges camping of delegates; Regional Secretary denies claim 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Mr Robert Nicole, a Parliamentary Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party in the Ablekuma West Constituency has accused incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, of camping delegates contrary to the Party’s directives.

Voting in the Constituency delayed for more than 45 minutes despite officials of the Electoral Commission having set up before the official starting time of 0700 hours.

The exercise finally started at about 0745 hours.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr Nicole alleged that the exercise delayed for that long due to the camping of the delegates.

“Most of the delegates are being camped at Christian Home which I was told was against the rules, but a lot of them have been camped and we are waiting for them to be released,” he alleged.

Mr Nicole also indicated that there had been a difficulty with delegates obtaining accreditation, adding that, the situation was impeding the process.

Meanwhile, Mr Daniel Parker Odarlai France, NPP Greater Accra Regional Secretary, vehemently denied the claims of camping, describing them as “false”.

“I strongly don’t believe there is any camping because yesterday, I met with the two aspirants, the constituency executives, and the elections committee and I sent a strong warning that I won’t entertain any camping so as I am speaking to you, I don’t know where you’re picking your report from but there is no camping.

“The is politics for you. People will want to say what the public would want to hear. I don’t want to believe there is anything like that,” he added.

Voting in the Constituency, however, continues smoothly with delegates trooping in to cast their ballots.

Security remains tight at the venue, both within the inner perimeter and the outside, with personnel of the Police Service insisting on “no accreditation, no entry”.

Mr France said they were expecting at least a 95 per cent turnout.

A total of 1,112 delegates, including the Council of Elders and patrons of the Party within the Constituency, are expected to vote.

Mr Nicole is hoping to topple three times MP for the area, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who doubles as the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

