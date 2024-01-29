Let’s come together to build a formidable party to win 2024 – Kwadaso MP 

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kwadaso (Ash), Jan. 29, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso has called on NPP members and sympathizers to help build a formidable, attractive and solid party on the foundation of togetherness, peace and love.

He said “breaking the eight” was possible, if all party members would come together, join forces, unite and push the NPP forward.

Addressing party supporters after his re-election as the parliamentary candidate for the area, Prof. Nyarko stressed the need for all party members to intensify their campaigns to help win more votes to retain the NPP to continue its good works.

Prof. Nyarko polled 651 of the total valid votes cast to beat his main contender, Mr. Vincent Frimpong Manu, who had 296 votes.

He is thus representing the party in the constituency for the second time to contest the 2024 general elections.

He expressed gratitude to God, and the polling station executives, his campaign team and everyone who played diverse roles in his victory.

He assured the constituents of his commitment to continue working together with all stakeholders to build a prosperous Kwadaso.

Prof Nyarko said: “This is a great feeling, to be re-elected.

“I want to thank God for how far He has brought me, and all the polling station executives and everyone who played diverse roles to help maintain the seat.

“I am very grateful to them.

“I am so humbled with the votes I had, which is a huge percentage.

“This shows the love the people of Kwadaso have for me.”

Prof Nyarko called for support to win the elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

