Lawra MP committed to improving livelihoods of constituents

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Lawra, (UW/R) Jan. 17, GNA – Access to potable water by the people of Lawra Constituency has improved significantly within the last three years, Mr Bede A. Ziedeng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area has said.

He said since he assumed office as MP for the area in 2021, he had drilled 12 boreholes with eight of them fixed with hand pumps and four mechanised through a partnership with some development partners and his share of the Common Fund.

In addition, he also repaired over 70 broken down boreholes in communities within the constituency to help improve access to clean water.

Mr Ziedeng disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on his performance in the constituency for the past three years.

Outlining some planned initiatives for the constituency in 2024, the MP said the provision of potable water sources for the constituency would continue unabated in 2024 as he would lobby development partners and the Government as well as use resources available to him to provide more boreholes and water systems to the constituents.

“Developing and improving the livelihoods of the people in my constituency is of utmost priority to me. I will do whatever it takes to make sure my people have access to basic life necessities, talking about education, clean water, and health.

“I have done much in the past three years, which I cannot mention them all, and 2024 being the last year of this tenure, I will continue what I am doing,” Mr Ziedeng stated.

The MP said education was one of his priority areas and that he was investing in that sector to help more young people to have access to education.

In that regard, he said he had assisted about 260 tertiary students from the constituency with fees totalling about GH¢250,000.00, as well as supported the feeding of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the constituency during their examination.

He also supported the feeding of Birifoh Senior High School candidates during their West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which he had pledged to continue in 2024.

That was because it was a day school and not a WASSCE centre and the students wrote the examination either at the Lawra Senior High School or Eremon Senior High Technical School.

The MP pledged to continue supporting the Mock Examination of the BECE candidates, and the Lawra Municipal Education Directorate to strengthen its monitoring activities to ensure quality academic activities in the constituency.

Mr Ziedeng indicated that he would construct two Kindergarten schools, one between the Zukpire and Faalu communities and the other in the Tansil community to ensure access to pre-basic education in those communities.

He explained that children at the Zukpure and Faalu communities accessed education at the Kalsegra community while those at the Tansel community also attended school at Baazing or Boo, denying the children of those communities’ education at an early age.

On health, Mr Ziedeng said he had supported the renovation of some health facilities in the constituency including the Nanyaare clinic and provided clean water sources for some facilities.

He had also donated building materials worth about GH¢20,000.00 for the completion of a community-initiated maternity unit project at Boo community.

He said for 2024, he had earmarked to renovate nurses’ quarters at the Dowmine Health Centre, construct health facilities in some two communities, and sheds at the Babile Polyclinic for patients and their caretakers.

GNA

