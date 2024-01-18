Avram Grant focused on next game against Tanzania 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 18, GNA – Avram Grant – Head Coach of Zambia has put his one all draw game with DR Congo behind and already focusing on their next game against Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the veteran tactician, there was no need to dwell on the game against DR Congo but rather developed a new approach for the next game.

“Every game is different and the next one will be different from this one. We will surely put in place another tactic to seek victory against Tanzania,” he noted.

Commenting on surrendering the lead against The Leopards, Grant said: “It was a difficult match for both teams. I think we played well. We scored but they equalized very quickly.

“I recognize that the DRC was much better than us, but we defended well and my team fought well,” he admitted.

Grant also spoke about the difficulty his players had in finding depth in the game.

“We moved the ball well even if I would have liked to have had more possession.

It was difficult for our attackers. They did their best, but the opposition were big and good defenders. We played as a team and that’s what I want to remember,” he added.

GNA



