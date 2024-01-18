Zambia shares honours with DR Congo 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 18, GNA – Zambia failed to hold on to their lead in the opening game of Group F, against DR Congo in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations match played on Wednesday.

The Leopards kicked off well by taking control of the game but were wasteful upfront.

Zambia got the lead 23 minutes into the game through Kings Kangwa. This was after the midfielder pounced on goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi error to score from a distance.

Zambia after taking the lead looked a bit down upfront with Paston Daka and Fashion Sakala failing to give enough problems to the Dr Congo defense.

The Congolese there after created more chances and were more purposeful this time around.

It was Yoane Wissa who connected to Cedric Bakambu’s low cross to level up for DR Congo.

Dr. Congo came into the second half stronger just as how they ended the first half and it nearly paid off but for VAR.

The Leopards were awarded a penalty but was canceled after VAR consultations by referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa.

Morocco’s emphatic win means they top Group D with three points followed by D.R. Congo and Zambia with a point each.

D.R. Congo will play Morocco next on Sunday, January 21 at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro.

GNA



