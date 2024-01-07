7th Captain One Golf Championship tees-off at Royal Golf Club  

By Francis Ofori

Kumasi, Jan. 29, GNA – Over 100 professional and amateur golfers set out to challenge for the ultimate seventh Captain One Invitational Charity Golf Championship trophy at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

With former champions including Vincent Torgah, Prince Amponsah, James Akwaboah and defending champion Craig Tandoh on the greens, the battle line for the three-day event has been drawn as several other golfers were determined to clinch the ultimate trophy on day one.

The Championship, which commenced on Friday, January 26 saw golfers test their strength and endurance with some impressive performances as they journey to clinch the coveted trophy.

The event would honour distinguished players with trophies, cash vouchers, medals and other attractive prizes.

Speaking ahead of the official tee-off, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah, President of the Captain One Golf Society expressed appreciation to the golfers for coming out in their numbers to participate in the event.

He said, this year’s edition was beyond the regular competition for honours but a contribution towards supporting the needy in society.

“Your presence here today is commendable as you would not only be playing for personal honours but assist the society giving to the needy,” he stated.

He reiterated that proceeds from the championship would also be used to support some orphanages within the region and beyond.

“At Captain One, we are committed to supporting the needy by bringing golf to their doorsteps and happy to have everyone on board,” he stated.

He urged golfers to go all out as they compete for glory, promising an exciting weekend of golf which started with the Captain One Kids Tournament on Friday.

He also thanked sponsors for their commitment towards the tournament over the past seven years, while calling on others to come on board to develop the sport in the country.

