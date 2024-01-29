Access Bank opens New Branch at Afienya Chinese Industrial hub

Accra, Jan 29, GNA – Access Bank Ghana Plc has opened a new branch at the Bright International Industrial hub inAfienya to bring banking services closer to customers in the industrial hub and its environs.

This is in pursuance of the Bank’s strategic objective of enhancing customer experience and satisfaction for the over 100 medium to large scale companies and Chinese related businesses operating in the hub, an official release issued to the Ghana News Agency said Monday.

At a short ceremony at the Bright International Industrial hub, Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking at Access Bank Ghana, Pearl Nkrumah said, over the past 15 years of the bank’s existence in Ghana, it had brought innovation to the banking and financial sector.

She said: “The opening of our 54th branch is in line with our bank’s strategic expansion drive as we continue to pursue our vision of becoming the world’s most respected African Bank offering the best banking services.

“This ambitious vision comes with a commitment to ensure that our cherished customers get the best value from us. The expansion means that businesses already established in the Bright industrial hub and beyond will have access to a full-fledged bank right here”.

For his part, the Executive Director for Wholesale Banking, James Bruce said:

“Access Bank is well positioned to support Chinese and other international businesses not only in the country but across the bank’s 20 international locations.

“We are better placed to not just bank you but your network with our presence in 20 countries including China, Hong Kong, UK, UAE, France, Lebanon and India via our dedicated German, French and Lebanese Desks”.

He also noted: “Businesses in Afienya and its environs now have access to a full-fledged bank, and we promise to always give you a more than banking experience.”

The Vice President of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, Yan Liquan, who graced the occasion,expressed joy at the opening of the new branch, statingthat: “Chinese businesses look forward to more fruitful business relationships with Ghana in the coming years as it is establishing more processing plants to enhance the agricultural industry in the country.”

The bank at the industrial hub will facilitate smooth and quick financial transactions at the industrial hub.

With a variety of flexible and innovative banking solutions, Access Bank continuously engages customers to understand their needs and helps to proffer solutions to them,” the release said.

The Bank at present operates through more than 700 branches and service outlets in 20 countries, including the UAE, UK, France, Hong Kong, China and representative offices in India and Lebanon.

GNA

