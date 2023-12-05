Western Regional Coordinating council records160 Chieftaincy disputes cases-Regional Minister

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Supomu-Dunkwa (WR), Dec. 05, GNA – The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has expressed concern over the numerous Chieftaincy disputes cases registered at the Regional Coordinating Council.

He said, ” I have some 160 Chieftaincy disputes cases on my desk now, and obviously, this will not inure to the development the Region seeks to have”.

“It is also ironic that, Traditional leaders seemed not to be able to handle family feud in a more peaceful way but rather resorting to the law court and other orthodox means than the age-old practices of settling disputes through mediation.”

Mr. Okyere Darko-Mensah expressed the grave concerns during the enstoolment of a Queen Mother for Supomu-Dunkwa in the Shama District of the Western Region.

The new Queen Mother, known in private life as Lawyer Lucie Blay, is an astute lawyer of many years standing and a sister to Freddie Blay, the former National Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party.

The Western Regional Minister reiterated that Chiefs had a core mandate to spur development and therefore must work towards Community harmonization.

