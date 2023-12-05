Sissala East MP awards individuals for promoting Agriculture

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu (UWR), Dec. 05, GNA – Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament for Sissala East Constituency has awarded some individuals for promoting agriculture in the constituency.

The awards formed part of the National Farmers Day celebrations.

Mr Chinnia said the commitment of the individuals and the communities within the agriculture value chain had helped in diverse ways in making farming an attractive venture that got many interested.

He said this after presenting “Special Awards” to 12 selected individuals and communities for their investments and service towards farming.

Mr Samuel Akuetteh, an Extension Agent of the Department of Agriculture was awarded a brand new Apsonic Motorcycle and a certificate for being a dedicated Agriculture worker in the area providing Agri solutions to farmers.

The rest were well-behaved nomadic herdsmen, which went to Diallo Saeed from Kulfuo.

The best Commercial agricultural community went to Duu East while the Best Agro Processor was Sule Chiemina from Tumu, and the Best input dealer went to Alhaji Mohammed Daab.

Gariba Batong Iddrisu, was awarded Best Aggregator and the best tractor service provider went to Yakubu Sumayalia from Welembelle while the best nucleus farmer also went to Gbemmie Musah and the best local Non-governmental Organization went to ASUDEV.

The Welembelle community came as the best in dry season farming with the best plantation farmer offered to Pieng Kuoro, Kuoro Humphrey Tordia.

They were given certificates, plastic chairs, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

My Chinnia advised the awardees to continue to build on the humble beginnings and commended farmers in the Sissala East for putting up the constituency on the map of Ghana in food production.

Mr Chinnia commended the traditional authorities for releasing lands for farming without creating conflicts and advised farmers to pay back input extended to them.

Other partner institutions that gave awards included 2Scale and Kedan Limited, whose awards included the best Male Youth farmer, Mr Nankene Danlardi from Dolunbizon, and the best Female Youth farmer, which went to Kusiew Rukaya from Bugubelle. They both received PPEs, Knapsack sprayer, and a tarpaulin.

The Best Female Woman farmer went to Mujeed Mariam from Jijen who also took a PPEs and Roller planter.

Meanwhile, at the farmer’s durbar for Sissala East, which took place at Pieng, 23 farmers cultivating different crops all received assorted awards whilst 46 of those who exhibited different grains, tubers, and foodstuff also received Wellington boots, cutlasses and soap.

The overall best farmer for the Sissala East Municipality was Nabong Seidu who took home a motorcycle.

GNA

