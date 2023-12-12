UPSA to organise 4th Financial Innovation and Enterprise Conference

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Dec. 12, GNA— The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), is set to organise the 4th edition of the Financial Innovation and Enterprise (FIE) Conference in Accra.

The Conference will bring together industry leaders, academic scholars, policymakers, and budding entrepreneurs to foster dialogue, share insights, and catalyse change in the financial and entrepreneurial sectors.

It will serve as a melting pot of ideas, innovations, and strategies, all geared towards driving financial growth and promoting sustainable enterprise, especially in developing and emerging economies.

The 4th edition in the series is a collaborative effort, jointly convened by the UPSA, Birmingham City University, the University of Sunderland in London, and the Institute for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (ISBE).

The Conference will take place from December 14, 2023 to December 15, 2023 at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium, UPSA.

This year’s event themed: “Promoting Sustainable Enterprises In

Developing And Emerging Economies”, will delve deep into the challenges and opportunities that developing and emerging economies face in fostering sustainable enterprises.

Seasoned speakers and intellectuals such as Prof. Abednego Okoe Amartey, Vice-Chancellor, UPSA, Prof. John K. M. Mawutor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UPSA, Madam Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Minister of Finance, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana, amongst others, will underscore the importance of creating businesses that are not only profitable but also environmentally responsible, socially inclusive, and economically viable in the long run.

By focusing on the theme, FIE 2023 aims to bring together diverse perspectives from grassroots entrepreneurs to global financial moguls, to chart a course for a future where businesses thrive, societies benefit, and the planet prospers.

The conference will emphasise the importance of a holistic approach, encompassing not just financial systems but also the broader business environment.

This will lead to initiatives aimed at strengthening the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem, from education and training to regulatory frameworks and infrastructure.

Together, these outcomes and implications will ensure that FIE 2023 leaves a lasting impact, driving sustainable enterprise growth in developing and emerging economies for years to come.

GNA

