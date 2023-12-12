No meaningful development can take place without chiefs – Prof. Zotor

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor,

Ho, Dec. 12, GNA – Prof. Francis Zotor of School of Public Health, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at the weekend noted that no meaningful development could take place in communities without the active participation of chiefs.

He, therefore, called for support for chiefs in their pursuit to develop their communities.

Prof. Zotor made the call at the launch of the 40th anniversary celebration of the installation of Togbe Dzegblade IV as chief of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district.

The launch was on the theme: “Forty years of selfless leadership: advancing quality education for community development.”

He praised Togbe Dzegblade for his untiring efforts in transforming his community to its status.

Prof. Zotor also praised the chief for releasing about 200 acres of land to UHAS.

He called on chiefs to place the development of their communities above their personal interests, adding that they should work hard to leave a mark for the next generation.

Togbe Dzegblade, in his address, noted that “the beginning was very difficult, the road was rough, and the journey was not easy, but God did not abandon me.”

He said he was setting up an educational endowment fund that would support brilliant but needy students and those who would like to go into apprenticeship to become tradesmen.

He said the fund to be known as Togbe Dzegblade educational endowment fund not to benefit only the indigenes of Adaklu Kodzobi but also students from other Adaklu communities and beyond.

Togbe Dzegblade encouraged the youth of the area to take advantage of any opportunity that would come their way, which would help them become self-reliant.

He mentioned a number of development projects undertaken during his 40 year reign, including electricity, pipe borne water, classroom blocks for the kindergarten, primary and Junior high school.

The others, he said, were a CHPS Compound, an information Centre and 20-seater water closet toilet.

He said he was working hard to make the community one the cleanest in the Volta region if not Ghana and appealed to his subjects to clean the community always.

Togbe Agbobada III, Senior Divisional Chief of Adaklu Anfoe, who chaired the function praised Togbe Dzegblade for bringing his selfless leadership.

He called on chiefs to see their positions as calling to serve their communities and help transform the lives of the people and not to lord it over them.

Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, donated an amount of 20,000 Ghana Cedis in support of the educational fund.

Togbe Dzegblade was installed as chief on 9th October 1983.

