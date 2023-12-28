UMBCares brings Holiday cheer to the Madina Poly Clinic 

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), through its #UMBCares programme, has donated items to the Madina Polyclinic as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The items included beds for adults and children, medical equipment consumables, and drugs of various kinds.

Currently packaged as the #UMBCares project, Staff and Management of the Bank raised resources to give back, especially to the communities in which they operate.

These activities range from volunteering to teaching financial literacy programmes or donating to the less fortunate in society.

These donations typically prioritize healthcare and education, as well as other UN SDG goals for interventions.

Mr. Philemon Okyere Danquah, the Acting Executive Director for Business of the Bank, said, “This donation has been spearheaded by our Corporate Banking team.”

He said a key part of the strategy had been to ensure given back to society and the communities in which they operate.

He said in conjunction with their Madina and UPSA branches, the Corporate Banking team became aware of the all-important polyclinic, and the decision was taken to focus their traditional end-of-year CSR activity.

“It is instructive to note that the donations we see here are largely from the personal contributions of staff of the bank under the #UMBCares programme,” he added.

The Madina Polyclinic was established in 1974 and currently treats over 36,000 patients every year.

It is one of the largest polyclinics in Accra and currently caters to the health needs of citizens in Madina and its surrounding areas within the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.

Mr. Peter Agagah, the Administrator of the Facility said, “We are most grateful to UMB for this most timely donation.”

He said the facility was critically important as they provided primary healthcare to many citizens, who were not financially strong.

This includes many of the porters, popularly known as the Kayayies and the hawkers in the Madina market and commercial area.

He said this meant that they were often challenged in funding critical medical equipment and supplies.

“This donation will go a long way to alleviate a lot of hardship, especially for our large cohort of pregnant and newly delivered mothers,” he added.

He said in doing so UMB had shown that it was a truly Ghanaian Bank, that cared about the people of Ghana and was willing to invest in their well-being.

Mr Emmanuel Sackey-Incoom, Unit Head-Mining and Metals and coordinator of the #UMBCares programme, said, “The heartwarming aspect of this donation is that we reached out to several clients who willingly added several items to make this donation impactful.”

He said generous donations came from M&G Pharmaceuticals, Letap Pharmaceuticals (Key players in the Health Delivery System), and Maranatha Oil Services Ltd (a Bulk Oil Distribution Institution).

#UMBCares is an initiative by the Bank to galvanize staff, team members and other advocates of the bank to support good causes in the community.

Other #UMBCares activities throughout the year have included donations by the Adabraka branch to Mina’s Educational Complex, the Madina branch to Pantang Hospital and the Kasoa branch’s free medical screening for the inhabitants of Kasoa.

The rest are the Abossey Okai branch soup kitchen feeding over 200 needy individuals and the medical screening and soup kitchen for “Kayayie” at the Techiman market by the Techiman Branch.

