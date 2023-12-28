OmniBSIC Bank Staff supports flood victims at Aveyime-Battor Resettlement Centre 

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – Staff of OmniBSIC Bank have demonstrated their generosity and commitment through its Corporate Social Responsibility project the Supporting Communities through Engagement, Empathy & Kindness SEEK Initiative.

Recognizing the urgent need for support, the bank’s staff raised funds and donated essential supplies to families now residing at the Aveyime-Battor Resettlement Centre in the recent Akosombo Dam Spillage.

A statement issued in Accra by the Bank said a 10-member delegation visited the Resettlement Center to deliver food items and toiletries.

The team met with the Chiefs and Community Leaders, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and affected families to interact with them.

Mr Dominic Donkoh, the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank, presenting the items, said, “This is a CSR initiative by our staff who believe that the people of Aveyime-Battor deserve our support during this challenging time.”

“We understand the hardships faced by the residents due to the Akosombo Dam Spillage, and it is our duty as a responsible corporate citizen to extend a helping hand,” he added.

He said the Bank’s commitment to the community’s well-being through the SEEK Initiative was not just a one-time effort but an ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on lives.

Torgbe Manklalo Borbordzi VII, the Chief of Battor, expressed heartfelt appreciation to OmniBSIC Bank and its staff for their timely intervention.

He said, “The generosity shown by OmniBSIC Bank staff is a testament to their dedication to community development.”

He said the support would go a long way in easing the challenges faced by the people during this difficult period.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa commended OmniBSIC Bank for its swift response and community-focused approach.

He said the essential items donated would meet the practical needs of the people.

He recognized the Bank’s tagline, ‘At Your Service,’ which is in line with its commitment to serving the people of Aveyime-Battor.

The SEEK project is driven by the dedication and compassion of staff. This initiative is a pivotal part of the broader OmniBSIC CSR programme.

Through the SEEK Initiative, OmniBSIC staff generously volunteer their time, skills, and resources to support various projects to improve the lives of the communities.

