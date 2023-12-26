Tamale Central Hospital records four newborns on Christmas day 

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, Dec 25, GNA – The Tamale Central Hospital recorded the birth of four babies on Christmas day.

As of 1100hrs on Monday, December 25, the hospital had recorded four deliveries, which comprised two males and two females.

Madam Asia Abdul Rahaman, Staff Midwife on duty during the Ghana News Agency’s visit, said the first baby was delivered at 0350 hours and the last at 1034 hours.

She said all four deliveries were Spontaneous Vagina Delivery, which meant that the mothers did not have to undergo caesarean section.

Mariam Mallam and Abubakari Rafia, mothers of the male newborns, shared their joy in giving birth on Christmas day.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

