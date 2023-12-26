Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital records three births on Christmas Eve 

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Dec. 26, GNA – The Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region recorded three births on the eve of Christmas.

The babies delivered under normal delivery condition and in healthy state with their mothers comprised two males and a female.

Madam Patience Koma, a midwife at the labour ward of the Hospital who spoke on behalf of Madam Grace Nyarko Yeboah, a midwife in-charge of the ward told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the number of births recorded represented an average comparable to what happened during a shift on a busy day at the Hospital.

Touching on pregnant women compliance with ante-natal care services, she said some of them duly followed advice and education given to them whilst others did not but preferred traditional methods of delivery.

“Sometimes too, if they did not get preferred results from the advice, those in rural settings particularly shifted to traditional practices.

“Other times, means of transport and lack of nearby clinics to provide services at their doorstep is a factor impeding accessibility to ante-natal care services”, she said.

Madam Koma stated the Hospital would intensify education on the need for pregnant women to regularly attend ante-natal care services’ clinics, saying that was more important for people living in remote areas because “there are periods when certain complications can’t be managed at home.”

She said some pregnant teenagers refused to attend ante-natal because of the feeling they might be insulted and discriminated against but, “when they are in labour they are rushed to the ward.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

