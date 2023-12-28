Shatta Wale, R2Bees turn up the heat at ‘Taste of Ghana’ with thrilling performances

By Simon Asare/James Amoh Jnr.

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – Shatta Wale made his presence felt when he showed up at the Taste of Ghana 4.0 event held at the Forecourt of the State House on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The award-winning Reggae/Dancehall artiste was full of energy and dazzled patrons with a memorable performance.

The fourth edition of the ‘Taste of Ghana’ saw patrons enjoy the best of Ghanaian cuisines as well as the glamorous display of traditional and modern fashion trends.

Shatta Wale, who was the headline act for the ‘Taste of Ghana’ musical concert, didn’t disappoint hundreds as he performed most of his hit songs.

From the hard-hitting “Ay3 Halfcast” to the smooth sailing “On God,” Shatta Wale certainly stole his own show as patrons were left amped up through his performance.

Musical duo R2Bees also delivered one of the best performances of the night, dropping back-to-back hits.

R2Bees, who are undeniably one of the best musical duos in the Ghanaian music industry, demonstrated their in-depth stage craft as patrons sang along.

The night also witnessed some impressive performances from Adina, Gasmilla, EL, Eno Barony, Ras Kuuku, and Kofi Jamar, among many others.

Taste of Ghana 4.0 was organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

This year’s edition was themed “GH: The Africa Dream.”

