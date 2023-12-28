Klicks Africa Foundation supports aged Special Needs Mom with GHS 100,000 

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – Klicks Africa Foundation, an organisation that supports teens and youth on the Autism Spectrum has donated GHS100,000 to Madam Mary Yawo Grunitzky, a 75-year-old Special needs mother.

Madam Mary Grunitzky, a widow and a single mother, has a 44-year-old son with cerebral palsy and has engaged in all kinds of jobs in addition to solely taking care of his son to be able to survive daily.

Mrs Mary Amoh Kufuor, Founder and Executive Director of Klicks Africa Foundation who made the presentation to Madam Grunitzky said she was tagged on Facebook by the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy programme for families of children with cerebral palsy with Madam Grunitzky’s story.

She said she was touched by the plight of the aged woman knowing how difficult it was to nurture a child with disability and thus decided to raise funds to support the woman.

“The woman is old and needs support, she cannot do much to support herself,” she told the Ghana News Agency.

Mrs Kuffuor expressed gratitude to her Facebook followers for believing in her and supporting her to support the aged special needs Mom.

Madam Grunitzky who was visibly surprised by the donation, could only utter “God bless all who donated to me abundantly.”

Mr Agbeko Awadzi, co-founder of the Special Mothers Project, also expressing gratitude to the donors, said Madam Grunitzky reached out to the Special Mothers Project calling for help.

“The Special Mothers Project took to social media to share the story of Madam Grunitzky and the results has been positive.”

He expressed special thanks to Mrs Kuffuor for taking the issue up.

GNA

