Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa on the verge of making history for Ghana

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – After more than 100 hours of singing, Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is on the brink of making history for Ghana by breaking the longest individual singing marathon record.

Later, on Thursday, December 28, 2023, Afua Asantewaa is expected to reach and surpass the 105-hour record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

However, Afua Asantewaa’s remarkable singing exploits could even enter Friday as she sets sights on setting a new singing milestone.



The journalist and entrepreneur started her journey at midnight on December 24, and she has done more than 90 hours of singing at the time of this report.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Asantewaa’s father, Mr. Thomas Ofosu, expressed confidence in his daughter’s ability to complete the task.



“I know my girl will make Ghana proud by completing the task. She assured me she was going to do it, and I believe she will do it.



“I want to thank all Ghanaians who came here to Akwaaba Village to render their unflinching support to my daughter,” he said.



A tall list of A-list musicians, celebrities, sporting personalities, and top politicians have thronged the Akwaaba Village to show their support for the young star.



Notable among them are Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Sista Afia, Nana Ama McBrown, Mr. Drew, Akrobeto, Celestine Donkor, Obaapa Christy, Akuapem Polo, Asamoah Gyan, among many others.

Other astute dignatories include Vice President Dr.Mahamadu Bawumia; Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei-Opare; and Accra Mayor, Madam Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey.

GNA

